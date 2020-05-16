wrestling / News
WWE News: Naomi Can’t Make Sense of Loss to Dana Brooke, Full Match Video Features Edge Teaming With Orton in 2011
– During last night’s episode of Smackdown, Dana Brook beat Naomi in a singles match in less than two minutes. After the match was over, Naomi took to Twitter and posted a clip and comment on the defeat. You can check out that clip below. She wrote, “I can’t make sense of it #SmackDownOnFox.”
I can’t make sense of it 🙄😳😡 #SmackDownOnFox pic.twitter.com/qFIVTzREj5
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) May 16, 2020
– WWE released a full match video featuring Randy Orton and Edge teaming up against The Miz an Dolph Ziggler on a January 28, 2011 episode of Smackdown. You can check out that clip below.
