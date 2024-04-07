wrestling / News

WWE News: Naomi Comments on Unique WrestleMania 40 Stat, Dude Wipes Jokes About The Rock, US Title Match Hype Video Package

April 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Jade Cargill Naomi Bianca Belair Wrestlemania 40 Image Credit: WWE

– At last night’s WrestleMania 40: Night 1, WWE Superstar Naomi teamed with Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill in a winning effort against Damage CTRL. After the match, someone pointed out that she’s the only wrestler who competed at both WrestleMania 30 and WrestleMania. She noted on the factoid, Naomi wrote, “🤯🤭💚wow I didn’t even realize this!🥹”

– WrestleMania 40 corporate sponsor Dude Wipes joked about The Rock on social media, noting that The Rock is “Gonna need us” after his match last night:

– WWE released a new hype video package for Logan Paul vs. Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton for the US Title tonight at WrestleMania 40: Night 2:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Naomi, The Rock (Dwayne Johnson), Wrestlemania 40, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading