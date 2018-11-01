WWE News: Naomi Discusses Roman Reigns’ Leukemia Fight, WWE Now on Evolution’s Ring Gear Inspirations

– Noami spoke with Bill Apter for a new interview, discussing Roman Reigns’ battle with leukemia. You can listen to the audio of the appearance below.

“It’s always different when it hits home,” Naomi said of Reigns’ diagnosis. “As a family, it’s something we’ve known about, but was something we hope he never had to face again. But he’s a fighter and we know he’ll be OK, we know he’ll fight through this again. I just hope he knows how much we all love him and the fans and everything everyone has been saying has been so moving. I just hope he knows he has our support and we’re with him. He’s not alone in this.”

