wrestling / News

WWE News: Naomi Fined for Backing Sonya Deville Into a Wall, SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights

September 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Naomi WWE Smackdown, Titus O'Neil

– Following last night’s WWE SmackDown, Naomi indicated on Twitter that she was fined (in storyline) for her segment involving Sonya Deville. You can check out her tweet below.

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s editions of SmackDown & 205 Live:



















More Trending Stories

article topics :

Naomi, Smackdown, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

Spotlight

More Stories

loading