WWE News: Naomi Fined for Backing Sonya Deville Into a Wall, SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights
September 18, 2021 | Posted by
– Following last night’s WWE SmackDown, Naomi indicated on Twitter that she was fined (in storyline) for her segment involving Sonya Deville. You can check out her tweet below.
…FINED FOR WHAT!!!???? #SmackDown
— Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) September 18, 2021
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s editions of SmackDown & 205 Live:
