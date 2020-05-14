wrestling / News

WWE News: Naomi Likes Jimmy Hart’s Idea for Her to Team With Bianca Belair, UUDD Crew Plays Uno, Surprise Zoom Call

– During the FS1 Watch Party for WrestleMania 3, WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart took part in the viewing party and spoke about wanting to see Naomi start a women’s tag team with Bianca Belair. Naomi commented on the idea in Twitter in response to the clip, which you can see below.

Naomi tweeted on the idea, “I want it and have for some time ! History would be made PERIOD.”

– UpUpDownDown released a new video where the crew plays some more Uno. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released a zoom video chat featuring the crew of WWE’s The Bump which was later joined by 33 WWE Superstars and some celebrities, including WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and David Arquette. You can check out that video below.

