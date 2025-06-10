– WWE Superstars Naomi and Jimmy Uso attended the BET Awards last night. Naomi also had her Money in the Bank briefcase with her. You can view some photos of the couple at the event below:

Naomi and Jimmy Uso at the BET awards 🔥 pic.twitter.com/wqirmhO4Xf — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) June 9, 2025

NAOMI AT THE BET AWARDS. SHE LOOKS FUCKING SICKENING 😭 pic.twitter.com/0AePoRJuwz — sᴏᴜʟ ❦ (@ERAOFMONE) June 9, 2025

Naomi & Jimmy Uso at the BET Awards pic.twitter.com/6RZOuhYgfW — DIVA CRAVE (@divacrave) June 10, 2025

– WWE Vault showcased some must-see quick bangers in 10 minutes or less:

Who says matches need to be long to be great? Check out this compilation of awesome matches that clock in at 10 minutes or less, featuring Triple H vs. Taka Michinoku, the infamous WeeLC Match and much more!

– A full episode of NXT from November 4, 2015 is now available: