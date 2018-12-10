Quantcast

 

WWE News: Naomi Looking Forward to Smackdown Match, Video of John Cena at Bumblebee Premiere

December 10, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Naomi WWE Smackdown

– Naomi took to Twitter to hype up her match with Mandy Rose on this week’s episode of Smackdown. After Paige announced the match, Noami posted:

– WWE posted the following video of John Cena at the premiere of Bumblebee:

