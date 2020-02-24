WWE News: Naomi On Being in the First Women’s Title Match in Saudi Arabia, Ronda Rousey Teaches Steve-O Judo

– Naomi spoke with Arab News for a quick interview discussing her shot at Bayley and the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. The Smackdown star, who beat Carmella on last week’s episode to earn the show, told the outlet, “I pushed through, I did what I had to do and the best woman won on the night. I’m so excited and thankful for this opportunity. To be one of the women to go to Saudi Arabia and perform in a championship match is making history.”

– Ronda Rousey’s latest video on her YouTube account features her teaching Steve-O some judo: