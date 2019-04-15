WWE News: Naomi Says There’s No Replacement For Sasha Banks, Jerry Lawler Remembers His Quick Royal Rumble Elimination

– Naomi and Bayley appeared in a backstage segment talking about Naomi debuting on Raw by subbing in for an absent Sasha Banks. Talking about teaming with Bayley, Naomi said, “First of all, I just wanna say that there’s no replacement for The Boss, Miss Sasha Banks. However, a friend in need is a friend indeed. I mean, look how precious and sweet this face is? Who does not like Bayley. So anyone who got a problem with [her] I can’t with them [The IIconics]. I really can’t. Anyone who got a problem with Bayley, got a problem with me. Sis knows she can always count on me, and I got her back, period.”

Bayley said, “What she said! Dude, man I couldn’t think of a cooler way to see Naomi’s Raw debut than be part of it. So for me, it was an honor. That’s all I’m gonna say about that because I just wanna take the good win, the good vibes, and go on.”

Banks, of course, was not at Raw as she’s taking a couple of weeks off to evaluate things after she reportedly tried to quit over their Women’s Tag Team Championship loss to the IIconics at WrestleMania.

– Jerry Lawler took to Twitter to comment on a classic spot he did at the Royal Rumble, where he was quickly eliminated while doing commentary for the show. You can see the post below, in response to a memory by Dutch Mantell of doing a similar spot with Lawler in Memphis:

I've never seen this particular spot done by anyone else. I only saw it once….with @jerrylawler in Memphis’ Mid-South Coliseum and you're looking at it. Never did it again. Or not with me. He shot me with a 12 gauge shotgun in Louisville but I didn't sell it. Crazy world. https://t.co/JBnQnoXoBJ — 𝔻𝕣. 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 (@DirtyDMantell) April 16, 2019