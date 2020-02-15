WWE News: Naomi on Her Potential Title Match at Super ShowDown, Tegan Nox Comeback Video Part 4, Playlist Features the Best of Gargano at TakeOver

– WWE spoke with Naomi on her announced No. 1 contender’s match against Carmella. The winner will face Bayley for the Smackdown women’s title at Super ShowDown 2020. This will be the first ever WWE women’s title match in Saudi Arabia. You can check out that promo below. Naomi stated the following:

“You know what? This is what I’ve been wanting. I don’t care who I have to face, how many times I have to face them to get that title opportunity because Bayley has never beaten me, and I feel like she owes it to the division, and we owe it to everyone to really see what could happen if she and I faced off against each, one-on-one, fair and square. What happened to Carmella wasn’t fair, so I think that this is the most fair way to go about the situation considering Carmella beat me last week, and Bayley beat her this week. So, I’m execited about this match. I’m excited to be back, and I’m excited to earn mine. I don’t care how many matches I gotta have and who I have to go through and who I have to work. Bayley can only run from me for so long, and gosh, what a dream it would be to compete at Super ShowDown in a title shot after these last couple of months. I’m excited, and I know I gotta put my money where my mouth it, and I’m prepared to do that. Bayley just better be ready.”

– WWE released the fourth and final part of its Comeback documentary series on Tegan Nox. You can check out Part 4 below.

– There’s a new WWE Playlist video out today showcasing the Best of Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver. You can check out that video below.