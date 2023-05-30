wrestling / News
WWE News: Natalya Addresses Night of Champions Loss, Lost Bret Hart Jacket Found on Most Wanted Treasures, Memorial Day Tribute Video
– WWE Superstar Natalya responded to Rhea Ripley’s comments that she was “distracted” for their title match last Saturday at WWE Night of Champions. Natalya lost the match in just over a minute.
Natalya tweeted, “Just saw Rhea’s interview on Raw last night saying I was distracted. The truth is, I thought I was ready for anything out there, and I just had no reply to her dominance. This is on me.”
Just saw Rhea’s interview on Raw last night saying I was distracted. The truth is, I thought I was ready for anything out there, and I just had no reply to her dominance. This is on me.
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 30, 2023
– In a new clip of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, Mick Foley and Natalya track down a leather jacket worn by Bret Hart for his match with Roddy Piper at WrestleMania 8. You can check out that clip below:
– WWE released the following tribute video for Memorial Day:
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Still Making Remote Changes To WWE Shows
- Trevor Murdoch Says Triple H Once Asked Him & Lance Cade To Keep An Eye Out For Voodoo Kin Mafia During Match
- Hulk Hogan Says Roman Reigns ‘Has It Figured Out’, Thinks He Could Have Made Money With Him In His Prime
- Kurt Angle Explains Why He Didn’t Like WWE Alternating Raw & Smackdown PPVs