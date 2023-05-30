– WWE Superstar Natalya responded to Rhea Ripley’s comments that she was “distracted” for their title match last Saturday at WWE Night of Champions. Natalya lost the match in just over a minute.

Natalya tweeted, “Just saw Rhea’s interview on Raw last night saying I was distracted. The truth is, I thought I was ready for anything out there, and I just had no reply to her dominance. This is on me.”

Just saw Rhea’s interview on Raw last night saying I was distracted. The truth is, I thought I was ready for anything out there, and I just had no reply to her dominance. This is on me. — Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 30, 2023

– In a new clip of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, Mick Foley and Natalya track down a leather jacket worn by Bret Hart for his match with Roddy Piper at WrestleMania 8. You can check out that clip below:

– WWE released the following tribute video for Memorial Day: