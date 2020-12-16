wrestling / News
WWE News: Natalya and Her Sister Have a Holiday Pajama Party, Mansoor Returns Home to Saudi Arabia, Top 10 Superstars Disrespecting the Championships
December 16, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Natalya released a new video where she and her sister have a holiday pajama party and share their favorite holiday editions. That video can be seen in the player below:
– WWE released a new video showing Mansoor returning to Saudi Arabia to see his family, give back to his community and visit the General Entertainment Office and the Misk Art Institute in Riyadh. That video is available below:
– A new WWE Top 10 video was released today showcasing the Top 10 Superstars Disrespecting the Championships, which can be viewed here:
