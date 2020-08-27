WWE News: Natalya and Lana Backstage at ThunderDome for Raw, Preview for Today’s NXT UK, Top 10 NXT Moments

– Natalya shared a vlog showing her and Lana backstage at the WWE ThunderDome for Raw. That video from Natalya is available below.

– Today’s episode of NXT UK is now available on the WWE Network. You can check out the official preview description below:

See one of Toni Storm’s finest moments, a classic Madison Square Garden gem and more today on a special Superstar Picks edition of NXT UK! Revisit one of Storm’s finest moments with her unforgettable battle against Io Shirai in the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic at WWE Evolution, the first all-women’s pay-per-view. Additionally, in honor of the late Marc “Rollerball” Rocco, NXT General Manager William Regal will introduce the airing of a classic match between Rocco as Black Tiger against The Cobra at Madison Square Garden in December 1984. Finally, don’t miss the No. 1 Contender to the NXT UK Championship, Ilja Dragunov, as he selects a jaw-dropping bout featuring the Superstar with whom he tore the house down at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff, Cesaro. Catch it all streaming today on the award-winning WWE Network at 3 ET/8 BST!

– WWE released the Top 10 NXT moments for last night’s episode. That video is available in the player below.