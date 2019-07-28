wrestling / News

WWE News: Natalya & Beth Phoenix At Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Ceremony, Randy Orton Vacation Pic

July 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Netalya and Beth Phoenix were at the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Ceremony on Saturday, and shared a couple of pics. Pheonix was inducted into the Hall at the event; you can see hte pics by the two below:

– As noted earlier, Randy Orton is on vacation with his wife Kim. Kim shared the following pic of the two:

@randyorton thanks for taking me to paradise ❤️

