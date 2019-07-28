wrestling / News
WWE News: Natalya & Beth Phoenix At Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Ceremony, Randy Orton Vacation Pic
July 28, 2019
– Netalya and Beth Phoenix were at the George Tragos/Lou Thesz Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame Ceremony on Saturday, and shared a couple of pics. Pheonix was inducted into the Hall at the event; you can see hte pics by the two below:
Grateful for every step of the journey, @TheBethPhoenix @SHIMMERwomen #ladywrestlers 🤼♀️ pic.twitter.com/KkhUe9885B
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 28, 2019
.@SHIMMERwomen did so much for us! #ladywrestlers https://t.co/wx9daN3r9v
— Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) July 28, 2019
– As noted earlier, Randy Orton is on vacation with his wife Kim. Kim shared the following pic of the two:
