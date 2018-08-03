WWE News: Natalya Blogs on Attending Smashing Pumpkins Concert, Liv Morgan on Her Blue Tongue, Stock Down

– Natalya posted her latest column for the Calgary Sun, discussing her recent attendance of the Smashing Pumpkins in Tampa, Florida. You can read the full column here. An excerpt from the article is below:

Watching Billy perform at his latest concert, with the original band being reunited for the first time in nearly 20 years, had my dad, mom, sisters and I in awe. He sang every song with crystal clear precision, played the electric guitar like no one I’ve ever seen and even danced at the same time for nearly three straight hours. You could feel the connection Smashing Pumpkins originals James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlain have with Billy, too. They are all a family on stage and the band was back to deliver the performance of their lives. This concert wasn’t just music, it was art at its finest.

After Bret’s induction in 2006, Billy and I stayed in touch and at the time, it amazed me that this huge star cared about being friends with someone like me, who was an aspiring wrestler at the time and working at a restaurant while trying to make ends meet. Billy really believed in me. He was so encouraging and supportive of me following my dreams of making it to WWE.

When we first met, I was recovering from an ACL injury I suffered during a match in Japan. It was my first injury and I was really depressed by it. There was a part of me that was thinking maybe I should look at this injury as a sign that maybe sports entertainment wasn’t for me. Billy helped me change my perspective and shared his story with me about how his journey to success was filled with all sorts of hardships and roadblocks that helped shape him into the mega rock star that he is today. To say I was inspired by him is an understatement. In a lot of ways, because Billy believed in me, it was a huge reason I kept dreaming and fighting to succeed. I’ll always be grateful to Billy for that and so many moments he’s brought my family together.

I told Billy that we consider him an honorary Hart. He says that’s a badge he wears with pride. It’s safe to say Billy and the Harts are both eccentric, but we wouldn’t have it any other way.

– WWE’s stock closed at $78.54 on Friday, down $0.26 (0.33%) from the previous closing price.

– Here is a new video with Liv Morgan discussing how her blue tongue got started. Liv says (no surprise) that it is from blue candy and it was an accidental thing initially. Morgan said she liked it and no one has complained, so she plans to keep it up: