WWE News: Natalya Blogs on Roman Reigns’ Leukemia Diagnosis, Network Pick of the Week, Pics of Renee Young at Crown Jewel

– Natalya posted her latest blog for the Calgary Sun and shared her thoughts on Roman Reigns’ leukemia diagnosis. You can read the full article here. Natalya recalled the atmosphere backstage, noting that no one knew what was going to happen.

“Backstage, our world stood still,” she wrote about the reaction to Reigns’ announcement. “We all were watching the monitor and hugging one another, crying and in total disbelief. To me, Roman Reigns was WWE’s version of Superman and he was our locker room leader on Raw. I thought back to how hard he worked to realize his dream to win the Universal Championship from Brock Lesnar and it made me sad to think everything now needed to be put on hold for him to battle this horrible disease.”

She added, “The WWE locker room will remain incomplete until its heart and soul – Roman Reigns – takes his place among us once again. Thank you for being our Superman, Roman. When you come back, you will be stronger than you were before. Believe that.”

– Renee Young posted pics and video to an Instagram story from the commentators’ desk at Crown Jewel. Young was dressed in a covered-up black outfit due to the country’s restrictions regarding women:

