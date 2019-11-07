WWE News: Natalya Congratulates Indi Hartwell, Preview for Today’s NXT UK, Top 10 NXT Moments

– As previously reported, new WWE Performance Center recruit Indi Hartwell reported to the WWE PC to begin her training. WWE Superstar Natalya commented on her signing on Twitter, which you can see below.

Natalya tweeted, “”Met @indi_hartwell six years ago when WWE did a show in Melbourne, Australia. Look at you now, Indi!! Proud of you… (And our glow up! [smiling face emoji] [smiling face emoji] [smiling face emoji]) Congrats on your new @wwe contract. May all your wrestling dreams come true [blue heart emoji].”

– WWE released a new preview video for today’s edition of NXT UK. You can check out that video below.

– WWE released the Top 10 moments for this week’s NXT on USA Network. You can check out that video below.