WWE News: Natalya Featured In First Episode of Superstar Home Workouts, Stock Closes Up

March 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Natalya is the featured star in the first episode of WWE’s new Superstar Home Workouts YouTube series. You can see the first episode of the series below, described as follows:

“Looking for exercises that are easy to perform at home? Check out these recommendations from The Queen of Harts.

– WWE’s stock closed at $37.72 on Monday, up $1.22 (3.34%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down 3.04% on the day.

