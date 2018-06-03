Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Natalya Feeling Confident Before Money in the Bank, New Total Bellas Clip

June 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Natalya’s Natalya - Tyson Kidd Survivor Series

– Natalya posted to Twitter promoting the women’s Money in the Bank match for the upcoming PPV. You can see her post below:

– Here is a new clip from Total Bellas as posted to the Bella Twins’s official YouTube channel. The description for the clip reads:

“Brie offers her sisterly advice to Nikki who feels nervous about seeing John at Raw 25.”

article topics :

Natalya, Total Bellas, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading