WWE News: Natalya Feeling Confident Before Money in the Bank, New Total Bellas Clip
– Natalya posted to Twitter promoting the women’s Money in the Bank match for the upcoming PPV. You can see her post below:
Mood! 🤑 pic.twitter.com/ug5lo7F6lQ
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 3, 2018
– Here is a new clip from Total Bellas as posted to the Bella Twins’s official YouTube channel. The description for the clip reads:
“Brie offers her sisterly advice to Nikki who feels nervous about seeing John at Raw 25.”