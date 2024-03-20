wrestling / News

WWE News: Natalya Hangs Out With Gail Kim, NXT Video Highlights

March 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Natalya WWE Royal Rumble 2024 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Natalya met up with former WWE Superstar and Women’s Champion, Gail Kim, last night, and she shared a photo of the two. She wrote in the caption, Loved seeing my beautiful friend @gailkimITSME tonight! She always inspires me🩵” You can check out the photo she shared below:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of NXT TV:














