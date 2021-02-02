wrestling / News

WWE News: Natalya & Her Sister Answer Fan Questions, More Raw Video Highlights

February 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Superstar Nataly and her sister Jenni released a new vlog this week where they answered fan questions and more. You can check out that video below:

– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s edition of Raw:














