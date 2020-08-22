WWE News: Natalya & Her Sister Perform a Blind Taste Test, UUDD’s Super SlamSummer Spectacular Turbo 2020, Best of EVOLVE Clips on WWE Network

– WWE Superstar Natalya shared a vlog this week where she and her sister Jenni play a game of “What’s In My Mouth,” where they perform a blind taste test. That video posted by Natalya is available below.

– UpUpDownDown hosted the Super SlamSummer Spectacular Turbo 2020 today. You can check out that video below:

Less than 48 hours out from The Biggest Event of the Summer, UpUpDownDown hosts a special event so epic that it needed the year listed twice! Will UpUpDownDown Champion Tyler Breeze (a.k.a. Prince Pretty) continue his reign, or will Samoa Joe (a.k.a. Joey Headrocker) use the power game to become the first-ever, two-time champ? Plus, watch a special HEARTHBREAKER MATCH when Sasha Banks (a.k.a. The Boss) takes on her husband Mikaze (a.k.a. Mr. Castle) while UpUpDownDown and LeftRightLeftRight come to blows as Cesaro (a.k.a. Mr. OP) and Adam Cole (a.k.a. Chugs) face-off with Zelina Vega (a.k.a. Mighty Minx) and Aleister Black (a.k.a. Final Dutch)!

– WWE released various Best of EVOLVE clips featuring Johnny Gargano, Drew McIntyre, WALTER, Keith Lee, and more. You can view those clips below.







