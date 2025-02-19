wrestling / News
WWE News: Natalya & Her Sister Taste Test Little Debbie’s Sweet Treats, Full Edge vs. John Cena Episode of Rivals, Full August 2013 NXT Episode
February 19, 2025 | Posted by
– In a new Neidharts vlog, WWE Superstar Natalya and her sister taste tested Little Debbie’s Sweet Treats:
– A&E released full episode of WWE Rivals from Season 1, featuring John Cena and Edge’s epic rivalry:
– WWE released a full episode of NXT from August 2013, featuring Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match: