– In a new Neidharts vlog, WWE Superstar Natalya and her sister taste tested Little Debbie’s Sweet Treats:

– A&E released full episode of WWE Rivals from Season 1, featuring John Cena and Edge’s epic rivalry:

– WWE released a full episode of NXT from August 2013, featuring Sami Zayn vs. Cesaro in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match: