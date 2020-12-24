wrestling / News
WWE News: Natalya & Jenny Neidhart Take on Candy Cane Challenge, Sam Roberts Wants WWE to Reinstate the European Title
December 24, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Superstar Natalya and her sister, Jenny Neidhart, released a new vlog where they take on the candy cane challenge for the holidays. You can view that video below:
– Sam Roberts released a clip from his show where he recites his own iteration of “The Night Before Christmas,” but as a WWE version. You can view that clip here:
Also, in another Sam Roberts show clip, Roberts made his case for why WWE should reinstate the European title.
More Trending Stories
- Victoria On Winning WWE Women’s Title From Trish Stratus, Learning From Ivory, Decision To Leave WWE
- Daniel Bryan Says His Full-Time Wrestling Days Are Numbered, Looking at Transitioning to Part-Time
- WWE Roster & Staff Have Glowing Praise for Passion and Hard Work From Liv Morgan
- Booker T Wants to Know If There’s a Murder Warrant Out on Randy Orton