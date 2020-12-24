wrestling / News

WWE News: Natalya & Jenny Neidhart Take on Candy Cane Challenge, Sam Roberts Wants WWE to Reinstate the European Title

December 24, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Natalya WWE Money in the Bank

– WWE Superstar Natalya and her sister, Jenny Neidhart, released a new vlog where they take on the candy cane challenge for the holidays. You can view that video below:

– Sam Roberts released a clip from his show where he recites his own iteration of “The Night Before Christmas,” but as a WWE version. You can view that clip here:

Also, in another Sam Roberts show clip, Roberts made his case for why WWE should reinstate the European title.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Natalya, Sam Roberts, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading