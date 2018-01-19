 

WWE News: Natalya & Nikki Bella Respond to Cody Live-Tweeting Total Divas, Stock Up, Latest UpUpDownDown

January 19, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody ROH TV

– Natalya and Nikki Bella had exchanges with Cody Rhodes while the latter live-tweeted this week’s Total Divas. You can see Cody’s posts below, as well as Nattie and Nikki’st. Cody was live-tweeting the episode in the lead-up to WAGS: Atlanta, which airs on E! after Total Divas and features Brandi Rhodes.

– WWE’s stock closed at $33.85 on Friday, up $0.65 (1.96%) from the previous closing price.

– Here is the latest episode of UpUpDownDown, featuring more Clash With Cesaro:

