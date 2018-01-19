wrestling / News
WWE News: Natalya & Nikki Bella Respond to Cody Live-Tweeting Total Divas, Stock Up, Latest UpUpDownDown
– Natalya and Nikki Bella had exchanges with Cody Rhodes while the latter live-tweeted this week’s Total Divas. You can see Cody’s posts below, as well as Nattie and Nikki’st. Cody was live-tweeting the episode in the lead-up to WAGS: Atlanta, which airs on E! after Total Divas and features Brandi Rhodes.
Let's do this…
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 18, 2018
I understand Brie's plight…
wine is a tough business. 🍷
I know. #TotalDivas pic.twitter.com/NSRjiwRDIh
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 18, 2018
Cass got them crutches set to 7 FEET TALL#TotalDivas
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 18, 2018
Handsome Rusev indeed #TotalDivas
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 18, 2018
Nattie is the realest of the real. Also, the hardest I've ever been slapped. Outstanding person! ✋#TotalDivas
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 18, 2018
Awwwww shucks! THANKYOU! and I do slap hard…. 😬 https://t.co/UIUpv1kxMb
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) January 18, 2018
Brie came to my wedding.
Brie > Nicole#TotalDivas
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 18, 2018
I never got an invite 🤷🏽♀️ N https://t.co/9iDxDFD4mk
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) January 19, 2018
🎼 dance all night 🎼
Forever#TotalDivas
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 18, 2018
– WWE’s stock closed at $33.85 on Friday, up $0.65 (1.96%) from the previous closing price.
– Here is the latest episode of UpUpDownDown, featuring more Clash With Cesaro: