WWE News: Natalya & Nikki Bella Respond to Cody Live-Tweeting Total Divas, Stock Up, Latest UpUpDownDown

– Natalya and Nikki Bella had exchanges with Cody Rhodes while the latter live-tweeted this week’s Total Divas. You can see Cody’s posts below, as well as Nattie and Nikki’st. Cody was live-tweeting the episode in the lead-up to WAGS: Atlanta, which airs on E! after Total Divas and features Brandi Rhodes.

Let's do this… — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 18, 2018

I understand Brie's plight… wine is a tough business. 🍷 I know. #TotalDivas pic.twitter.com/NSRjiwRDIh — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 18, 2018

Cass got them crutches set to 7 FEET TALL#TotalDivas — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 18, 2018

Handsome Rusev indeed #TotalDivas — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 18, 2018

Nattie is the realest of the real. Also, the hardest I've ever been slapped. Outstanding person! ✋#TotalDivas — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 18, 2018

Awwwww shucks! THANKYOU! and I do slap hard…. 😬 https://t.co/UIUpv1kxMb — Nattie (@NatbyNature) January 18, 2018

Brie came to my wedding. Brie > Nicole#TotalDivas — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 18, 2018

I never got an invite 🤷🏽‍♀️ N https://t.co/9iDxDFD4mk — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) January 19, 2018

🎼 dance all night 🎼 Forever#TotalDivas — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) January 18, 2018

– WWE’s stock closed at $33.85 on Friday, up $0.65 (1.96%) from the previous closing price.

– Here is the latest episode of UpUpDownDown, featuring more Clash With Cesaro: