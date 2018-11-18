Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Natalya Not Happy About Being Removed From Team Raw, Survivor Series Attendance

November 18, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Natalya

– Natalya took to Twitter to rant about being removed from Team Raw during Survivor Series. Natalya and Ruby Riott were removed and replaced with Sasha Banks and Bayley after Nattie and Riott fought backstage during the Kickoff show.

Natalya posted to go off on Raw captain Alexa Bliss and Riott, which prompted responses:

– Michael Cole announced that the crowd at Survivor Series was a sold-out crowd of 16,320 fans.

article topics :

Natalya, Survivor Series, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading