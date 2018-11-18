WWE News: Natalya Not Happy About Being Removed From Team Raw, Survivor Series Attendance

– Natalya took to Twitter to rant about being removed from Team Raw during Survivor Series. Natalya and Ruby Riott were removed and replaced with Sasha Banks and Bayley after Nattie and Riott fought backstage during the Kickoff show.

Natalya posted to go off on Raw captain Alexa Bliss and Riott, which prompted responses:

I’m disappointed and beyond fed up. I was so excited to be on #TeamRaw. I like how @RubyRiottWWE can say whatever the hell she wants about me and my family but I can’t stand up for myself without being punished. Thanks @AlexaBliss_WWE for absolutely nothing✌️ — Nattie (@NatbyNature) November 18, 2018

C’mon!!!!! I’m so sick and tired of your crying @NatbyNature! Always poor Nattie!!! Poor Nattie! You came after me, unprovoked, and got me thrown out of the match, if anyone is the victim here….it’s me! https://t.co/Kfp0AIT77u — Ruby Riott (@RubyRiottWWE) November 19, 2018

– Michael Cole announced that the crowd at Survivor Series was a sold-out crowd of 16,320 fans.