WWE News: Natalya Pays Tribute to Owen Hart, Liv Morgan Breaks Down Iconic Ring Gear Looks, Ultimate King and Queen of the Ring
– WWE Superstar Natalya paid tribute to her late uncle, Owen Hart, who tragically passed 25 years ago today. She wrote, “25 years have passed since we lost Owen. We think of him all the time and keeping his memory alive is always so important to me. Owen was an incredible wrestler but most importantly, an incredible person.”
25 years have passed since we lost Owen. We think of him all the time and keeping his memory alive is always so important to me. Owen was an incredible wrestler but most importantly, an incredible person. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/p5l4NBodlj
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 23, 2024
– Liv Morgan broke down her iconic ring gear looks on WWE Break It Down:
– WWE streamed the Ultimate King and Queen of the Ring show today, featuring inaugural Queen of the Ring Zelina Vega, Sam Roberts, Ryan Pappolla, and Kazeem Famuyide. You can check out that video below:
“Zelina Vega uses her royal authority to help Sam Roberts, Ryan Pappolla and Kazeem Famuyide construct the ultimate King and Queen of the Ring Tournament Matches.”
