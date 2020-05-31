wrestling / News
WWE News: Natalya Praises Fit Finlay for How Much He Helped Her In and Out of the Ring, Full Steve Austin vs. The Undertaker Match
– WWE Superstar Natalya shared a photo on Twitter showing her together with former WWE Superstar, Fit Finlay, earlier today and spoke about how much Finlay did to help her career. You can check out that tweet below.
Natalya wrote, “Came across this photo in my phone and it reminded me of how much I love and respect Fit Finlay
@ringfox1 for everything he’s done to help me be my best (in and out of the ring). Because of how much Fit helped me, I am able to help others be their best tooBlack heartWhite heart.”
As previously reported, Fit Finlay was among the producers furloughed last month by WWE.
Came across this photo in my phone and it reminded me of how much I love and respect Fit Finlay @ringfox1 for everything he’s done to help me be my best (in and out of the ring). Because of how much Fit helped me, I am able to help others be their best too🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/dShyubjNdq
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) May 31, 2020
– WWE released a full match video featuring Steve Austin vs. The Undertaker at Backlash 2002. You can check out that full match video below.
More Trending Stories
- Mustafa Ali Lashes Out At People Who Think He Can’t Cut A Promo
- WWE Reportedly Filmed Two Major Matches at This Week’s TV Tapings (SPOILERS)
- Matt Hardy & His Wife Possibly Respond to Jeff Hardy Segment, Matt Praises Tony Khan for AEW’s ‘Positive’ & ‘Supportive Environment’
- The Undertaker Discusses Hulk Hogan Faking Neck Injury at WWE Survivor Series 1991, Confronting Hogan Backstage, How Hogan Responded