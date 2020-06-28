WWE News: Natalya Praises Io Shirai vs. Sasha Banks Matchup, Full King of the Ring 2000 Title Match

– As noted, WWE announced the Sasha Banks vs. Io Shirai non-title match for Wednesday’s NXT Great American Bash show. Natalya wrote on Twitter why she’s a big fan of that matchup.

She wrote, “That’s a match where everyone WINS. It’s not giving each other 50/50…. it’s giving each other 100/100. You always get what you give. You give a lot, you get a LOT.”

– The full King of the Ring 2000 six-man tag team title match with The Rock, The Undertaker, and Kane facing Triple H, Vince McMahon, and Shane McMahon for the WWE Championship has been released online. That video is available below.