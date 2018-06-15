wrestling / News
WWE News: Natalya Prepares For WWE MITB, New Total Bellas Preview, Video of Lacey Evans’ Entrance From Belgium
June 15, 2018 | Posted by
– Here is Natalya showing off her preparation for the MITB PPV…
With 2 ladder matches under my belt, it was so challenging to control and maneuver a ladder & of course climb to the top 💼. Working extra hard this week at @HardNocksSouth to be as strong as I can possibly be on Sunday!! #MITB 💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/GdLjWyigq5
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) June 14, 2018
– Here is a preview video for Sunday’s Total Bellas…
– Here is Lacey Evans, making her entrance in Belgium, crushing the spirit of a fan…