WWE News: Natalya Prepares For WWE MITB, New Total Bellas Preview, Video of Lacey Evans’ Entrance From Belgium

June 15, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Natalya

– Here is Natalya showing off her preparation for the MITB PPV…

– Here is a preview video for Sunday’s Total Bellas…

– Here is Lacey Evans, making her entrance in Belgium, crushing the spirit of a fan…

