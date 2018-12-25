WWE News: Natalya Reacts to Raw Loss, Beth Phoenix Comments on Match, Kacy Catanzaro Hosts Make-A-Wish Event

– Natalya took to Twitter to comment on her loss to Ronda Rousey during last night’s episode of Raw. You can see her post below, as well as praise by Beth Phoen ix over Natalya’s performance:

Tonight we WRESTLED. We hit hard. We cried. It’s grueling to wrestle your friends and physically and emotionally force each other to step outside of our comfort zones. This is where we put our passion to the test and show our guts. #RESPECT @RondaRousey #Raw #WomensWrestling pic.twitter.com/YeMd0CkzaA — Nattie (@NatbyNature) December 25, 2018

Congratulations to @NatbyNature on the last 2 weeks. I know @RondaRousey wants to be challenged against the best and I was so happy to see this match happen. Nattie defines true grit and a devotion to wrestling that always shows in her tireless work. #RAW — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) December 25, 2018

– Here is the latest WWE Performance Center video, with Kacy Catanzaro hosting a Make-A-Wish event at the facility: