WWE News: Natalya Reflects On Her Summerslam Match With Becky Lynch, Mustafa Ali Dances, Keith Lee Hypes Independent Content On WWE Network
– In a post on Twitter, Natalya commented on her match with Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s title at last year’s Summerslam.
She wrote: “Loved wrestling @BeckyLynchWWE …. such a special match with guidance from @EdgeRatedR @BretHart @TJWilson @ringfox1 — we wanted every star to align.”
– Mustafa Ali posted a new video to Twitter showing him dancing with his daughter in the rain.
– Keith Lee posted a message to social media of his own, hyping the content from wXw, EVOLVE, PROGRESS and ICW on the WWE Network.
He wrote: “The best independent promotions in the world are NOW on @WWENetwork @WWNEVOLVE @ThisIs_Progress @wXwGermany @InsaneChampWres”
