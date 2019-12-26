wrestling / News
WWE News: Natalya Reveals Her Resolutions For 2020, Ric Flair Skis and Skates, Tonight’s NXT Theme Song
December 25, 2019
– Natalya has unveiled her resolutions for 2020 in a new Calgary Sun column. In the column, which you can read here, Nattie resolives to “drink more water, work out more, drop five pounds and clean out my closet.”
– Ric Flair is on holiday vacation, and posted videos of him skiing and ice skating with his wife Wendy:
– Tonight’s episode of NXT will have a special holiday theme song in Lemmy, Dave Grohl and Billy Gibbons’s “Run Rudolph Run”:
Ring in the holidays with tonight's NXT theme song, "Run Rudolph Run," a timeless classic performed by Lemmy of @myMotorhead, Billy Gibbons, and Dave Grohl! pic.twitter.com/OoZ0TKYfmj
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 25, 2019
