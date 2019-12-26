WWE News: Natalya Reveals Her Resolutions For 2020, Ric Flair Skis and Skates, Tonight’s NXT Theme Song

– Natalya has unveiled her resolutions for 2020 in a new Calgary Sun column. In the column, which you can read here, Nattie resolives to “drink more water, work out more, drop five pounds and clean out my closet.”

– Ric Flair is on holiday vacation, and posted videos of him skiing and ice skating with his wife Wendy:

– Tonight’s episode of NXT will have a special holiday theme song in Lemmy, Dave Grohl and Billy Gibbons’s “Run Rudolph Run”: