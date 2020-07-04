WWE News: Natalya Reveals Her Wrestling Memorabilia, Bayley Hypes Match With Asuka, Xavier Woods Faces Pro Players on Mario Kart

– Natalya released a new video on her YouTube channel sharing a look at her various wrestling memorabilia. You can check out that video below.

– As previously reported, WWE announced that Smackdown women’s champ Bayley will face Raw women’s champ Asuka on Monday’s Raw. Bayley posted the following tweet earlier today to hype up Monday’s matchup. She wrote, “Asuka is done for.” You can view her tweet below.

Asuka is done for https://t.co/jIFGsq5bRt — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 4, 2020

– Xavier Woods released a new Mario Kart Let’s Play video where he plays against professional players. That video is available in the player below.