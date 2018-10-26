wrestling / News
WWE News: Natalya and Ronda Rousey on Rachel Ray Show, Rousey Shares Pic With Sister at House Show
– Ronda Rousey and Natalya appeared on The Rachel Ray Show to promote this weekend’s Evolution. You can see video of the appearance below. Rousey talked about her relationship with Travis Browne and what makes their dynamic work.
“I think we’re equally mushy,” Rousey said of Browne. “We take turns – who’s being mushy and who’s the stoic one. I think that’s why it works so well between the two of us. Because I have to be the tough girl everywhere else except for with him, and he has to be the tough guy everywhere else, except for with me. We just cry all over each other, and then we leave the house and look tough.”
– Rousey also posted the following picture of herself and her younger sister Julia at a recent WWE live event:
THIS is what #WWEevolution is all about! I want my little sister to be surrounded by examples of strength, courage, tenacity, and loyalty! I couldn’t be more proud to bring her to a @WWE event, and will be even more proud looking for her in the stands this Sunday #Oct28 at #Evolution