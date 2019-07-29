wrestling / News

WWE News: Natalya Says Becky Lynch Has Become Everything She Hated, Xavier Woods Plays More Dream Daddy, Miz & Mrs. Bonus Clip

July 29, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– We reported last night that Becky Lynch cut a promo on Natalya at a house show ahead of their Summerslam match. Lynch claimed that Natalya “wanted to get rid of me when I was nothing and now you have to face me when I am everything.”

Natalya posted a response on Twitter, claiming that Lynch has become everything she has hated and that she has the “WWE machine” behind her. She wrote:

– Xavier Woods is still playing Dream Daddy in a new UpUpDownDown video.

– Meanwhile, USA Network has released a bonus clip from last week’s Miz and Mrs.:

