WWE News: Natalya Says She Aspires to Be Like Kofi Kingston, Top Instagram Pics of 2019
– Natalya had some high praise for Kofi Kingston, naming him as someone she aspires to be more like in the industry. Natalya posted to Twitter to praise Kingston’s attitude and work ethic as you can see below:
Someone who I aspire to be like in our industry is @TrueKofi – because he’s never changed from our first month together in WWE developmental. He’s the same humble, gracious, hardworking and giving person he’s always been. 🙏 https://t.co/FJEuszh7en
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) December 28, 2019
– WWE posted a gallery of the 25 best Instagram pics of 2019 from the WWE roster, which includes Kofi Kingston, Mandy Rose, Steve Austin and more. A couple of them are below:
View this post on Instagram
We had a great time at the #espys tonight! It was even more amazing to share the experience with my family! We all had a such a awesome time; especially the boys, lol. 🙌🏾 • Even had a special appearance from @titusoneilwwe! • And a BIG shout to @davidalanstyle for coming through with the suits! #trueblue • Also, my wife is hot! 😍 • • • #espn #wwe #davidalan #espys2019 @yogimommylife
