WWE News: Natalya Says She Aspires to Be Like Kofi Kingston, Top Instagram Pics of 2019

December 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Natalya WWE Money in the Bank

– Natalya had some high praise for Kofi Kingston, naming him as someone she aspires to be more like in the industry. Natalya posted to Twitter to praise Kingston’s attitude and work ethic as you can see below:

– WWE posted a gallery of the 25 best Instagram pics of 2019 from the WWE roster, which includes Kofi Kingston, Mandy Rose, Steve Austin and more. A couple of them are below:

