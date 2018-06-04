WWE News: Natalya Says She’s Ready For Nia Jax Tonight, More Mid-South Wrestling Added to Network, Stock Rises

– Natalya appears in a new video before Raw in which she talks about her match with Nia Jax on tonight’s episode. You can see the video below, in which Jack is asked if she’s ready for her first time one-on-one against Jax.

“I was born to do this and I’ve been through every sort of situation you could be in in the WWE,” Natalya said. “I’ve been through the ups and downs and everything in between, and for me I love a good challenge. I love to bite off more than I can chew and yeah, I am ready, I am ready for tonight.”

– WWE’s stock closed at $61.24 on Monday, up $2.29 (3.88%) from the previous closing price. This represents another high point for the stock.

– The company announced that over seventy new episodes of Mid-South Wrestling have been added to the WWE Network. You can see the full announcement below:

Journey back to the mid-1980s with WWE Network’s latest on-demand offering of Mid-South Wrestling episodes from 2/12/83 to 7/28/84.

WWE Hall of Famer Cowboy Bill Watts’ Oklahoma-based territory was a hotbed for up-and-coming talent. These young Superstars helped the promotion rise to national prominence with Supershows at the New Orleans Superdome and Sam Houston Coliseum. Future Legends Junkyard Dog, Ted DiBiase, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan and the famed rivalry between The Midnight Express and The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express all were born here.

