WWE News: Natalya Shares Story Of Being Bullied, Bella Twins Show Off Mannequins, Zelina Vega Gets A Million Instagram Followers

– In a post on Twitter, Natalya shared a story about being bullied in the wake of the death of Hana Kimuara, who passed away yesterday at the age of 22.

She wrote: “I get bullied online every day. I’ve found ways to combat it & ignore it, but it still hurts from time to time. It’s OK to have an opinion, but being malicious & reckless with your words is not OK. We have a responsibility to use our platforms constructively. Not destructive.”

– The Bella Twins have posted a video looking at Nikki’s vintage mannequin heads from Paris.

– Zelina Vega has hit a million followers on Instagram. She celebrated with a video on Twitter.