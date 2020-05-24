wrestling / News
WWE News: Natalya Shares Story Of Being Bullied, Bella Twins Show Off Mannequins, Zelina Vega Gets A Million Instagram Followers
– In a post on Twitter, Natalya shared a story about being bullied in the wake of the death of Hana Kimuara, who passed away yesterday at the age of 22.
She wrote: “I get bullied online every day. I’ve found ways to combat it & ignore it, but it still hurts from time to time. It’s OK to have an opinion, but being malicious & reckless with your words is not OK. We have a responsibility to use our platforms constructively. Not destructive.”
I get bullied online every day. I’ve found ways to combat it & ignore it, but it still hurts from time to time. It’s OK to have an opinion, but being malicious & reckless with your words is not OK. We have a responsibility to use our platforms constructively. Not destructively✌️ https://t.co/kncPbdduEM
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) May 23, 2020
– The Bella Twins have posted a video looking at Nikki’s vintage mannequin heads from Paris.
– Zelina Vega has hit a million followers on Instagram. She celebrated with a video on Twitter.
Thank you for the 1 Million IG followers ZV Army! 💋 pic.twitter.com/sJVqNG4XgE
— Zelina Vega (@Zelina_VegaWWE) May 23, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Explains How The Rock Invented The People’s Elbow as a Joke to Amuse The Undertaker
- Kevin Owens, Rhea Ripley, Io Shirai, Asuka, NJPW, AEW, ROH, More React To Death of Hana Kimura
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Backstage Reasons Why Paul London Never Became A Top Star in WWE
- Undertaker On His Reaction to the Montreal Screwjob, Coming In Angry the Next Day & Talking With Vince McMahon