wrestling / News

WWE News: Natalya Shares Throwback Pic With Tyson Kidd, Shawn Michaels Hidden Gem, NXT Stars Test War Games Cage

November 15, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Natalya SummerSlam

– Natalya posted to Twitter to share a throwback pic of herself with Tyson Kidd. You can see the post below:

– WWE shared video of NXT stars Pete Dunne, Ricochet & War Raiders testing the War Games cage against their match with Undisputed Era at NXT Takeover: War Games II on Saturday:

– WWE posted a new clip from this week’s WWE Network Hidden Gems, with Shawn Michaels mocking Bret Hart’s family before their match at Survivor Series 1993:

