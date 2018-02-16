WWE News: Natalya Talks Life-Changing Rwanda Trip, Classic Raw Women’s Match

– Natalya posted a new article on the Calgary Sun talking about the “life-changing” trip that she took to Rwanda. You can read it here. An excerpt of the article is below:

“Five years ago, I went on a trip that would change my life. I went to the African nation of Rwanda with WWE and The United Nations Foundation.

The purpose of the trip was to meet with refugees who had fled their homes because of the genocide and fighting that was happening in neighbouring countries. We wanted to give valuable supplies to the refugees who were in hiding and to offer our support in any way that we could.

I was fortunate enough to have the company of a small crew from WWE, along with my fellow WWE Superstar Alicia Fox. I had wrestled “Foxy” (as I call her) many times before in my career, but I feel like I truly didn’t know her until we got to bond over this life-changing trip, during which we met more than 30,000 refugees.

We visited two refugee camps (Kigali and Gihembe) and met with thousands of people who were in hiding, struggling for their very survival. There was no running water, no electricity and very little food. An average hut was the size of a closet and housed as many as eight people who faced health issues and the fear of malaria, which was caused by mosquitoes that would bite them as they slept.”

– WWE posted the below video from the 1999 Raw match between Ivory and Fabulous Moolah for the WWE Women’s Championship: