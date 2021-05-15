wrestling / News

WWE News: Natalya & Tamina Comment on Tag Title Win, Superstars Share Their Reactions, Guests for WrestleMania Backlash La Previa de WWE Show

May 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Natalya & Tamina

As noted, Natalya and Tamina were victorious on last night’s edition on WWE SmackDown. They defeated Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles. Natalya and Tamina have both shared their reactions to the moment via Twitter, along with a number of other WWE talents, veterans, and personalities from around the industry.

Natalya wrote on last night’s win, “Show them who you are. Show them why you’re worth fighting for. Then find a person who also thinks you are worth fighting for. And fight together. And don’t stop until you prove them all wrong. Statement makers, bone breakers & now TITLE TAKERS. #AndNew @TaminaSnuka #SmackDown”

Tamina wrote on her own Twitter, “Thank you WWE Universe for giving me and Natalya the support we needed!!! We love you all! #SmackDown”

– The guests for tomorrow’s previously announced La Previa de WWE: WrestleMania Backlash show will include NXT Women’s champion Raquel Gonzalez, SmackDown Women’s champion Bianca Belair, and Braun Strowman. The Spanish-language show will stream on WWE’s YouTube channel tomorrow at 3:00 pm ET.

