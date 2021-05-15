WWE News: Natalya & Tamina Comment on Tag Title Win, Superstars Share Their Reactions, Guests for WrestleMania Backlash La Previa de WWE Show

– As noted, Natalya and Tamina were victorious on last night’s edition on WWE SmackDown. They defeated Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax to capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles. Natalya and Tamina have both shared their reactions to the moment via Twitter, along with a number of other WWE talents, veterans, and personalities from around the industry.

Natalya wrote on last night’s win, “Show them who you are. Show them why you’re worth fighting for. Then find a person who also thinks you are worth fighting for. And fight together. And don’t stop until you prove them all wrong. Statement makers, bone breakers & now TITLE TAKERS. #AndNew @TaminaSnuka #SmackDown”

Tamina wrote on her own Twitter, “Thank you WWE Universe for giving me and Natalya the support we needed!!! We love you all! #SmackDown”

You can view their tweets, plus ones from Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, Lana, Beth Phoenix, Lana, and and more below:

Statement makers, bone breakers & now TITLE TAKERS. #AndNew @TaminaSnuka #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/0n4Lm4GXRS — Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 15, 2021

THANK YOU WWE UNIVERSE FOR GIVING ME AND @NatbyNature The support we NEEDED!!! WE LOVE YOU ALL🤟🏽 #SmackDown — Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) May 15, 2021



These two women have been the rock steady definition of what can happen when you never give up. Congrats @NatbyNature and @TaminaSnuka …I know your Dads are smiling extra big right now up above!!! #AndNew #WomenILookUpTo pic.twitter.com/k4oAmqzMft — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) May 15, 2021

You 2 deserve this. An example of hard work, perseverance, and heart. https://t.co/BH2oxYs5zb — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) May 15, 2021

Congratulations to @TaminaSnuka and @NatbyNature VERY WELL DESERVED ❤️❤️I love you both so much 😍#AndNEW — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) May 15, 2021

Massive congratulations to @NatbyNature & @TaminaSnuka

I couldn’t be more proud. I can’t think of anyone who deserves it more. I’m not crying. Mad love, mad respect, #AndNew ♥️ — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) May 15, 2021

– The guests for tomorrow’s previously announced La Previa de WWE: WrestleMania Backlash show will include NXT Women’s champion Raquel Gonzalez, SmackDown Women’s champion Bianca Belair, and Braun Strowman. The Spanish-language show will stream on WWE’s YouTube channel tomorrow at 3:00 pm ET.