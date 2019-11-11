wrestling / News
WWE News: Natalya Thanks Veterans, NXT WarGames, Bella Twins
November 11, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE superstar Natalya took to social media to thanks the veterans on Veterans Day.
Thinking of all of our military heroes today and thanking our veterans for their bravery, hard work, dedication and sacrifice. THANKYOU, THANKYOU, THANKYOU. ❤️ #veteransday pic.twitter.com/lVuZ4a1Hl3
— NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) November 11, 2019
– Relive the chaos of the 2017 NXT WarGames bout.
– Birdie Bella plays with action figures of her parents.
