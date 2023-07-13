wrestling / News

WWE News: Natalya Trains With Utami Hayashishita, Clip of Pat McAfee at ESPY Awards, Seth Rollins’ Top 10 Hottest SummerSlam Moments

July 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE Superstar Natalya recently got to train with Japanese wrestling star Natalya. She shared the following message and photo on training with her. Natalya wrote, “Thank you for bringing your heart to training tonight @utami0914. Such an incredible evening— #DungeonStrong”

– Pat McAfee shared the following clip from the ESPY Awards, noting the badass women at the show. WWE Superstars Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair were in attendance. You can check out that clip below:

– WWE Top 10 showcased Seth Rollins’ Top 10 Hottest SummerSlam Moments:

