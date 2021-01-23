WWE News: Natalya Wants Appreciation for Being the Royal Rumble Iron Woman, Adam Pearce Is Still Moving Forward

– WWE Superstar Natalya noted that fans can appreciate her for being the Iron Woman of the Royal Rumble. She holds the current record for longest time in the women’s Rumble match at 56 minutes and one second.

Natalya tweeted today, “Woke up this morning feeling like the Iron Woman I am. Speaking of Iron Woman…56 mins and 1 second is the record I hold in the #RoyalRumble. It makes my time the longest in women’s history. So go right ahead and appreciate 𝑀𝐸…”

Woke up this morning feeling like the Iron Woman I am. Speaking of Iron Woman…56 mins and 1 second is the record I hold in the #RoyalRumble. It makes my time the longest in women’s history. So go right ahead and appreciate 𝑀𝐸…😈😈😈 pic.twitter.com/kMSZ0UCWZ4 — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) January 23, 2021

– Adam Pearce delivered a message that he’s still moving forward after the beatdown he received from Roman Reigns last night on WWE SmackDown. Thankfully, Kevin Owens managed to intervene and put a stop to the beating and attacked Reigns.

Pearce tweeted, “‘You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as LIFE. But it ain’t about how HARD you hit. It’s about how hard you can GET HIT and KEEP MOVING FORWARD.’ 𝐈 𝐚𝐦 𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐋𝐋 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝.'”