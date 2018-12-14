Quantcast

 

WWE News: Natalya’s WWE Network Pick of the Week, College Linebacker Pays Tribute to WWE Stars

December 14, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Natalya WWE

– WWE has posted the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week featuring Natalya. You can see the video below, in which Nattie plugs the new episode of WWE Marquee Matches:

– University of Kentucky linebacker Kash Daniel is paying tribute to several WWE stars for the Citrus Bowl. Daniel posted an image of his cleats, which reference Steve Austin, AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. You can see the post on Twitter below, as well as responses by Anderson:

