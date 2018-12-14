wrestling / News
WWE News: Natalya’s WWE Network Pick of the Week, College Linebacker Pays Tribute to WWE Stars
– WWE has posted the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week featuring Natalya. You can see the video below, in which Nattie plugs the new episode of WWE Marquee Matches:
– University of Kentucky linebacker Kash Daniel is paying tribute to several WWE stars for the Citrus Bowl. Daniel posted an image of his cleats, which reference Steve Austin, AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. You can see the post on Twitter below, as well as responses by Anderson:
😏🤷🏻♂️ shout out to the big bros @KarlAndersonWWE @AJStylesOrg @LukeGallowsWWE and the GOAT @steveaustinBSR. Big time shouts to @Showtime0012 for creating this masterpiece! #TooSweet #GimmeAHellYeah pic.twitter.com/uEeSlyAwT0
— Kash Daniel (@KashDaniel15) December 14, 2018
One of the #GoodBrothers @KashDaniel15 is gonna be rockin some #TooSweet shoes for their bowl game Jan 1 from Orlando against Penn St. @UKFootball @WWE @AJStylesOrg @LukeGallowsWWE pic.twitter.com/sbwhbVOPUz
— Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) December 14, 2018
#TooSweet https://t.co/OKux1d2HDk
— Karl Anderson (@KarlAndersonWWE) December 14, 2018