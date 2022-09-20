wrestling / News
WWE News: Nathan Frazer Goes to Theme Park With Thea Hail, Canvas 2 Canvas Features Karrion Kross Artwork, Ikemen Jiro Turns 30
– Nathan Frazer shared a photo featuring him together with fellow WWE NXT talent Thea Hail in front of the Hogwarts Castle at Universal Studios’ Islands of Adventure in Orlando, Florida. You can check out the tweet and photo below.
Frazer wrote in the caption, “Still haven’t seen any of the movies.” Thea Hail and Nathan Frazer both made their NXT debuts earlier this year. While they didn’t seem to confirm that they are dating, it looks like they are very close.
Still haven’t seen any of the movies pic.twitter.com/v7BHZo8NWa
— Nathan Frazer (@WWEFrazer) September 19, 2022
– This week’s episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas featured new artwork for Karrion Kross and Scarlett:
– Ikemen Jiro celebrated his birthday yesterday. He turned 30 years old:
Happy birthday, @IkemenJiro_wwe! pic.twitter.com/bLUSnBuE2G
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 19, 2022
