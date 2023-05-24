wrestling / News

WWE News: NBA Larry O’Brien Trophy Visits Raw, NXT Video Highlights

May 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Monday Night Raw Logo Image Credit: WWE

– The NBA Larry O’Brien trophy visited WWE Raw earlier this week, and the Twitter account released a video of the trip and various WWE Superstars getting a chance to hold it and pose with it:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of NXT. Last night’s show was the final episode before this weekend’s NXT Battleground event:























