WWE News: NBA Larry O’Brien Trophy Visits Raw, NXT Video Highlights
May 24, 2023 | Posted by
– The NBA Larry O’Brien trophy visited WWE Raw earlier this week, and the Twitter account released a video of the trip and various WWE Superstars getting a chance to hold it and pose with it:
Monday Night RAW ✅
Surrounded by Superstars💥
Thank you @WWE! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/wfhHj6EF0r
— The Larry O’Brien Trophy (@nbafinalstrophy) May 23, 2023
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s edition of NXT. Last night’s show was the final episode before this weekend’s NXT Battleground event:
