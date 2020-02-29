wrestling / News
WWE News: NBA Star Backstage at Smackdown, Raw Promo Previews Beth Phoenix’s Update on Edge
February 28, 2020 | Posted by
– NBA star Tacko Fall was backstage at tonight’s episode of Smackdown. WWE posted pics and video of the 7’6″ Celtics center backstage with John Cena and more:
EXCLUSIVE: @celtics center and longtime member of the @WWEUniverse @tackofall99 is IN THE HOUSE tonight for #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/pphEfsb16f
— WWE (@WWE) February 29, 2020
…and he's been making some friends in the process! #SmackDown @tackofall99 @JohnCena @TrueKofi @wwebige pic.twitter.com/TukVSIqgZn
— WWE (@WWE) February 29, 2020
– WWE released a preview for Monday’s Raw, highlighting Beth Phoenix’s appearance to give an update on Edge following Randy Orton’s attack on him following the Royal Rumble:
