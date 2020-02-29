wrestling / News

WWE News: NBA Star Backstage at Smackdown, Raw Promo Previews Beth Phoenix’s Update on Edge

February 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tacko Fall John Cena

– NBA star Tacko Fall was backstage at tonight’s episode of Smackdown. WWE posted pics and video of the 7’6″ Celtics center backstage with John Cena and more:

– WWE released a preview for Monday’s Raw, highlighting Beth Phoenix’s appearance to give an update on Edge following Randy Orton’s attack on him following the Royal Rumble:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

John Cena, RAW, Smackdown, Tacko Fall, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading