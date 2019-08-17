WWE News: Netflix Film The Main Event Wraps Shooting, New Bray Wyatt Shirt Available, Top 10 Greatest Kings of the Ring

– PWInsider reports that the WWE Studios film for Netflix, The Main Event, has completed shooting. Shooting wrapped yesterday (Aug. 16) in Vancouver, British Columbia. NXT Superstar Babatunde reportedly plays a lead villain in the film.

Other NXT and WWE Superstars who will appear in the movie include Keith Lee, Otis of Heavy Machinery, Sheamus, The Miz, Beth Phoenix, announcer Mauro Ranallo and Kofi Kingston. Other local independent wrestlers also reportedly filmed scenes for the film. Additionally, Ace Steele is said to have handled producing and agenting matches for the wrestlers involved with the film.

The Main Event will launch on Netflix later next year.

– WWE Shop has a new Bray Wyatt “Let Me In” shirt available. You can check out his new shirt below.

– A new WWE Top 10 video is out today showcasing the Top 10 Kings of the Ring. You can check out that video below.